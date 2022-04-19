1 minute read
Brazil's Vale reports iron ore output of 63.9 mln tonnes in Q1
SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter iron ore production of 63.9 million tonnes, down 6.0% from the same period of 2021.
Nickel production for the quarter fell 5.4% to 45.8 thousand tonnes, Vale said.
Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler
