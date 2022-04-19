Skip to main content
Brazil's Vale reports iron ore output of 63.9 mln tonnes in Q1

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter iron ore production of 63.9 million tonnes, down 6.0% from the same period of 2021.

Nickel production for the quarter fell 5.4% to 45.8 thousand tonnes, Vale said.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.