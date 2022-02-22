Brazil's Vale resumes operations in Canadian Totten mine

The logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho, Brazil January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) said on Tuesday its Totten mine resumed operations and is in production ramp-up phase, following an incident last year that trapped 39 workers in the Canadian mine.

The copper, nickel and precious metals venture in Sudbury, Ontario, had its operations halted in September after a vehicle transporting the employees was taken offline. read more

Vale said the stoppage at Totten mine had already been considered in its planning for 2022, and had no impact on its nickel production guidance of 175,000-190,000 tonnes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Frontini

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.