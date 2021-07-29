Brazil's Vale revises down year-end iron ore output

Unmanned vehicles remove iron ore mining waste to help shut down the Vale SA B3 and B4 dams due to the imminent risk of collapse at the Mar Azul mine in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA)flagged potential production setbacks on Thursday, amid temporary issues at multiple iron ore mines and an ongoing labor dispute at a major nickel and copper complex in Canada.

In a presentation released on Thursday morning, the company revised down its guidance for year-end iron ore production capacity to 343 million tonnes per annum from 350 million tonnes previously.

Among the issues holding back production, Vale said, are licensing issues at its Sistema Norte and Mutuca assets in Brazil, as well as temporary restrictions on the disposal of mining waste at its Itabira mine.

In a call with analysts later in the morning, which followed Vale's second quarter results release on Wednesday evening, executives also warned that an ongoing strike at its operations in Sudbury, Canada, would hit third-quarter production there. The company and union representatives have been back at the table for 10 days in a bid to hash out a deal, they said.

On the call, Vale executives said they were confident in hitting the updated year-end guidance.

In July, the company received authorizations for key mills at its Fabrica mine in southeastern Brazil and began operations at its Maravilhas III tailings dam at the firm's Vargem Grande mine, according to the presentation.

On Wednesday night, Vale reported a quarterly net income of $7.586 billion, a significant increase in annual terms, but slightly below the Refinitiv consensus estimate.

Brazil-listed common shares in the company were off 1.5% in late morning trade, underperforming Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index (.BVSP), which had fallen 0.9%.

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira Editing by Marguerita Choy

