Brazil's Vibra approves Santander Brasil's Rial as chairman

Santander Brasil SA's chief executive officer, Sergio Rial poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian fuel distributor Vibra Energia SA (VBBR3.SA) approved on Thursday the appointment of Sergio Rial as chairman of the board.

Rial, former Santander Brasil CEO and current chairman, was recently appointed vice president of the board of meatpacker BRF SA (BRFS3.SA).

Vibra shareholders also approved Vale (VALE3.SA) former CEO Fabio Schvartsman and Suzano (SUZB3.SA) CEO Walter Schalka as members of the board.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler

