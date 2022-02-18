Brazil's Weg signs contract to supply wind turbines to Eletrobras subsidiary

The company logo for Weg is displayed on a screen on the floor of Brazil's B3 Stock Exchange in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 25, 2019. Picture taken July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian motor maker WEG SA (WEGE3.SA) said on Friday it signed a contract to supply 72 wind turbines to CGT Eletrosul, a subsidiary of state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA).

In a securities filing, the company said the contract will represent revenue of around 2.1 billion reais ($408.68 million) and includes operation and maintenance services for the wind turbines, which will be installed in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The deliveries are scheduled to start in 2023 and end in 2024. The wind turbines have a total of 302.4 MW of installed capacity.

($1 = 5.1385 reais)

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler

