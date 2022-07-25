Brent premium to WTI at widest since mid-2019

Sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant//File Photo

July 25 (Reuters) - The gap between the two leading crude oil benchmarks has widened to levels not seen since June 2019 as easing gasoline demand in the United States weighs on U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) while tight supply supports Brent crude .

Brent crude futures closed at an $8.50 per barrel (bbl) premium to WTI on Friday, the widest since June 2019 when excluding spikes related to contract-expiry dates, Refinitiv data shows.

"Foreign demand for American crude should increase as WTI-linked cargoes become comparatively more attractive," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

"Brent's outperformance likely reflects its use as the international benchmark for global trade in oil, where physical supplies remain tight. WTI, on the other hand, is a domestic benchmark meaning that U.S. recession nerves seem to be more heavily weighing on its price," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles edged lower last week but gasoline inventories posted a larger-than-expected build on weakened demand during the peak summer driving season, according to the Energy Information Administration. read more

"U.S. crude prices have been shaken by signs of lacklustre U.S. gasoline demand ... Gasoline accounts for half of total U.S. oil consumption and serves as a barometer for the health of the world's biggest economy, hence the impact on the WTI crude benchmark," PVM's Brennock said.

Brent, meanwhile, continues to be characterised by tight supply resulting from the loss of Russian barrels after the country's invasion of Ukraine and persistent underproduction from OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia. And there are concerns that OPEC is coming close to running out of spare capacity to raise output any further.

The supply tightness pushed Brent's intermonth spreads to $4.82/bbl on Friday, the widest backwardation on record when excluding expiry-related peaks in the last two months. In a backwardated market, front-month prices are higher than those in future months. This compares with backwardation in WTI intermonth spreads of $2.27/bbl on Friday.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by David Evans

