Britain delays planning decision on EDF's Sizewell C nuclear project

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain has delayed a decision on whether to grant EDF (EDF.PA) development consent to build the Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk, England to give the minister responsible more time to consider the proposal, the government said.

The delay comes amid a tumultuous week in British politics, with several ministers resigning in protest over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tenure culminating with Johnson himself saying on Thursday he would resign. read more

It also comes after France's Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday the country would fully nationalise EDF to give the government more control over the debt-laden company amid an energy crisis in Europe. read more

"The decision to set the new deadline for this application is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent," Paul Scully, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets said in a written statement to parliament late on Thursday.

It was expected that a decision would be made by July 8 but this deadline has now been extended to July 20.

"This is to ensure there is sufficient time to allow the Secretary of State to consider the proposal," Scully said.

Britain aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050, which will require a huge increase in low-carbon power generation such as wind, solar and nuclear.

If built, Sizewell C would be able to produce 3.2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity or enough to power around 6 million homes.

The delay comes after the government delayed a decision on whether to allow a new coal mine in Cumbria should be built with the minister responsible for making the decision, Michael Gove sacked by Johnson. read more

