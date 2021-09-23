Britain discussing rise in gas and electricity price cap - minister

The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain is having talks with energy regulator Ofgem about whether or not a cap on gas and electricity prices for consumers may have to go up, junior business minister Paul Scully said on Thursday.

"We've had lots of conversations ... with companies themselves, with Ofgem, in reviewing that price cap we clearly want to protect customers," he told Sky News.

The price cap, set by Ofgem, limits the cost of energy for about 11 million people on suppliers' default tariffs. It is reviewed twice a year.

It is due to rise 12% on Oct. 1 to 1,277 pounds ($1,741) for a household using an average amount of energy, and would in normal circumstances be reviewed again in April 2022.

The wholesale price of gas has soared in recent weeks, putting increasing pressure on suppliers, which typically have customers on lower priced fixed contracts as well as standard tariffs.

Two suppliers stopped trading on Wednesday and Ofgem has warned that others will follow. read more

($1 = 0.7334 pounds)

