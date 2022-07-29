1 minute read
Britain to keep coal-fired power plants open this winter
July 29 (Reuters) - UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said on Friday it has been directed by the government to temporarily relax permitting conditions for coal-fired power stations in England during the winter period.
The department said the relaxation in conditions would be for the period from Oct. 1 to March 31 2023.
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
