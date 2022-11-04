Britain not scrapping Sizewell C nuclear plant - PM Sunak's spokesman

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's Sizewell C nuclear power plant project is not being scrapped and negotiations on its funding are progressing, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said, after the BBC reported it was under review as the government tries to cut spending.

Asked if the government was scrapping Sizewell C, the spokesman said: "No ... it is not accurate to say we are scrapping it. Our position on Sizewell C has not changed."

"We hope to get a deal over the line as soon as possible. There are negotiations ongoing. I can't get into detail of those, but negotiations have been constructive," he told reporters on Friday when asked if the project could be delayed.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











