Britain plans to extend energy price cap beyond 2023

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain plans to extend a price cap on the most widely used domestic energy contracts beyond 2023, the government said on Tuesday in briefing documents laying out its legislative plans for the year.

The cap, which has been in place since January 2019 was due to expire in 2023 and rose by 54% in April leaving some 5 million households struggling to pay their bills, charities have said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.