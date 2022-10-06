Britain says has plans in place to secure winter energy supply

Companies National Grid PLC Follow















LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain has put plans in place to secure its energy supply for the winter, the government said on Thursday, after National Grid warned of possible planned power cuts this winter in case of electricity and gas shortages. read more

"We are confident in our plans to protect households and businesses in the full range of scenarios this winter," the government's department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

"To strengthen this position further, we have put plans in place to secure supply and National Grid, working alongside energy suppliers and Ofgem, will launch a voluntary service to reward users who reduce demand at peak times."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.