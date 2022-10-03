Britain at 'significant risk' of gas shortages this winter, says regulator - report















LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain faces a "significant risk" of gas shortages this winter due to the conflict in Ukraine and a shortage of supplies in Europe, the energy regulator has said according to a report by the Times newspaper on Monday.

Regulator Ofgem has said there was a possibility that Britain could face a "gas supply emergency" in which supplies to some gas-fired power plants are cut off, stopping them generating electricity, the report said.

Gas-fired power plants were responsible for more than 40% of Britain's electricity production last year while the fossil fuel is also used to heat around 80% of British homes.

The regulator was responding to a letter from SSE (SSE.L), which owns several gas power stations, the Times added.

Neither Ofgem nor SSE had any immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Britain's National Grid (NG.L) said in July there could be periods where electricity supply is tight this winter, given uncertainty over supplies of Russian gas to Europe, but that it expects to be able to meet demand. read more

National Grid is expected to announce its winter outlook on Thursday.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James











