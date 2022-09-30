Britain turned net exporter of electricity in second quarter, report says

Sheep graze beneath a row of electricity pylons near Ellesmere Port, Britain, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain turned a net exporter of electricity to Europe in the second quarter for the first time in over a decade, a report by academics from Imperial College London for Drax Electric Insights showed.

From April to June, 8% of the electricity generated by Britain, around 5.5 terawatt-hours (TWh), was exported through subsea cables known as interconnectors.

The trade surplus was worth around 1.5 billion pounds for the UK economy, the report said.

The rise in exports follows a fall in French nuclear power output due to an unprecedented number of outages for maintenance and strikes.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Jason Neely

