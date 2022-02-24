Energy group Centrica's profit jumps as turnaround continues

Electricity pylons are seen in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica (CNA.L) on Thursday reported rising profit and said it is making good progress towards simplifying the company, with a positive outlook for 2022.

The British Gas owner has sought to reinvent itself as an energy services provider, selling upstream assets.

The company, which paused dividends in 2020, said it would not propose a full-year payout for 2022 but is now on a clear path to start paying a dividend.

Record wholesale energy prices have forced about 30 British energy suppliers to leave the market over the past 12 months. read more

Centrica said its 2022 outlook is broadly positive and its strong balance sheet means it is well placed to handle continued volatility in wholesale commodity prices.

The company sold its North America-based Direct Energy division in early 2021 for $3.6 billion to U.S. integrated power business NRG Energy.

Adjusted operating profit for 2021 rose to 948 million pounds ($1.28 billion), up from 447 million pounds the previous year.

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman

