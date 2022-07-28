1 minute read
Britain’s Centrica sees profits soar amid high energy prices
LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica (CNA.L) on Thursday reported a huge increase in first-half profit, boosted by asset sales and soaring energy prices.
The British Gas owner has sought to reinvent itself as an energy service provider, selling upstream assets.
Its first-half adjusted operating profit rose to 1,342 million pounds ($1.63 billion) from 262 million a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8219 pounds)
