Britain’s Centrica sees profits soar amid high energy prices

A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England, July 31, 2014.

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica (CNA.L) on Thursday reported a huge increase in first-half profit, boosted by asset sales and soaring energy prices.

The British Gas owner has sought to reinvent itself as an energy service provider, selling upstream assets.

Its first-half adjusted operating profit rose to 1,342 million pounds ($1.63 billion) from 262 million a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8219 pounds)

