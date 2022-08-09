1 minute read
Britain's Centrica signs LNG deal with Delfin Midstream
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica Plc (CNA.L) signed heads of agreement with U.S.-based Delfin Midstream Inc on Tuesday to buy 1 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Delfin Deepwater Port.
The British Gas owner said the agreement is for 15 years on a free on board (FOB) basis at the Delfin Deepwater Port, located off the coast of Louisiana.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.