Britain's National Grid expects to meet electricity demand this winter

Companies National Grid PLC Follow















LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid said on Thursday it expects to have sufficient available capacity to meet demand for electricity this winter.

Europe has ended the winter of 2022/23 with a record volume of gas in storage – which leaves much less refill needed ahead of the next heating season in 2023/24.

"Our current Base Case margin is 4.8 GW / 8% with an associated loss of load expectation (LOLE) below 0.1 hours,

which is broadly in line with recent winters. We expect there to be sufficient operational surplus in our Base Case throughout winter," National Grid said in its early winter outlook.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Sharon Singleton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.