Britain's National Grid posts jump in annual profit

Dials and valves are seen near a section of gas pipeline at a National Grid facility near Knutsford, Britain, October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

May 19 (Reuters) - Energy supplier National Grid (NG.L) reported a 16% jump in annual pre-tax profit on Thursday, but said that rising energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis in Britain posed a "significant" challenge.

The utility, which runs Britain's energy systems, said underlying profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 3.06 billion pounds ($3.78 billion) in the year ended March 31, from 2.62 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8087 pounds)

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

