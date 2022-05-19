1 minute read
Britain's National Grid posts jump in annual profit
May 19 (Reuters) - Energy supplier National Grid (NG.L) reported a 16% jump in annual pre-tax profit on Thursday, but said that rising energy prices and a cost-of-living crisis in Britain posed a "significant" challenge.
The utility, which runs Britain's energy systems, said underlying profit before tax from continuing operations rose to 3.06 billion pounds ($3.78 billion) in the year ended March 31, from 2.62 billion pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.8087 pounds)
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni
