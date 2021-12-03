Britain's Ofgem appoints EDF to take on Zog Energy customers

The logo of French state-controlled utility EDF is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem has appointed EDF (EDF.PA) to take on the customers of Zog Energy which ceased trading earlier this week, it said in a statement on Friday.

More than 20 energy companies, often supplying gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have collapsed since September, struggling with record high wholesale prices while the regulator's price cap limits how much of the increases can be passed onto customers.

Zog energy supplied around 11,700 domestic electricity customers.

Ofgem said any funds that current and former domestic customers of the suppliers had paid into their accounts would be protected, where they are in credit. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap with their new supplier.

Britain's domestic price cap increased 12%-13% from Oct. 1 but wholesale prices have risen far more since that cap was set in August. read more

Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Edmund Blair

