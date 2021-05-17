British private pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) said on Monday it has invested 225 million euros ($273 million) to take a 50% stake in Bruc Energy, which develops renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal.

The inflow of cash into renewables in the Iberian peninsula is an encouraging sign for the industry after recent setbacks.

Renewable power group Opdenergy shelved an initial public offering two weeks ago citing "unstable conditions in markets" and shares of rival Econener (ECNER.MC) plummeted 15% on their first day of trading a few days earlier.

Bruc Energy, which was created in Spain by Canadian pension fund OPTrust and Spanish businessman Juan Bejar, is planning to develop solar projects in Spain and Portugal for a total potential capacity of 4,000 megawatts.

"The long-term nature of solar and the steady returns make renewables attractive to a pension scheme needing to pay pensions for years to come", Gavin Merchant, USS's co-head of direct equity, said in a statement.

The transaction was advised by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Greenhill and Nomura.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

