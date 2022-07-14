1 minute read
Britain's power grid provides electricity to Europe - FT
July 14 (Reuters) - Britain has been a net exporter of electricity to Europe via subsea cables that connect to countries including France, Belgium and the Netherlands every month since the beginning of April, the Financial Times reported, citing data from National Grid.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis
