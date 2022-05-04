Britain's WPD pays $19 mln for 'failing vulnerable customers', regulator says

May 4 (Reuters) - Britain's largest electricity distribution business, WPD, will pay 14.9 million pounds ($18.6 million) as redress for failing to provide information and services to some vulnerable customers, UK energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.

Western Power Distribution (WPD), a unit of National Grid (NG.L), will make the payment to Ofgem's redress fund, which is expected to benefit customers.

Ofgem said WPD had accepted it failed to meet some of its obligations, including providing additional services to vulnerable customers such as prompt information about unplanned power cuts and offering other forms of assistance.

($1 = 0.8017 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

