British Gas owner Centrica expects higher annual profit















Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica (CNA.L) on Thursday forecast its full-year adjusted earnings per share to be at the top end of analysts' expectations, and said it plans to buy back up to 5% of its shares.

Analysts estimate 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 15.1 pence to 26 pence, the company said.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











