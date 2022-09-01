British government to invest $809 mln in Sizewell C nuclear power plant

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Night falls on Sizewell Nuclear Power Station, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to affect businesses in Sizewell, Suffolk, Britain, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the government would invest 700 million pounds ($809 million) in the Sizewell C nuclear power plant being developed by French energy giant EDF (EDF.PA) in eastern England.

"We need to ... get on with Sizewell C," Johnson said, speaking at Sizewell. "In the course of the next few weeks, I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line."

($1 = 0.8651 pounds)

Reporting by William James and Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Elizabeth Piper

