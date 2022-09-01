1 minute read
British government to invest $809 mln in Sizewell C nuclear power plant
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the government would invest 700 million pounds ($809 million) in the Sizewell C nuclear power plant being developed by French energy giant EDF (EDF.PA) in eastern England.
"We need to ... get on with Sizewell C," Johnson said, speaking at Sizewell. "In the course of the next few weeks, I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line."
($1 = 0.8651 pounds)
