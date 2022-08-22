British nuclear power plant outages
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain has 10 nuclear power reactors with combined capacity of about 6.5 gigawatts (GW).
EDF's (EDF.PA) EDF Energy operates all 10 active reactors.
Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance or to refuel. They cut capacity gradually and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero.
Source: https://www.edfenergy.com/energy/transparency
The symbol (^) denotes EDF Energy's own date forecast which is subject to change.
N/A = Not applicable
