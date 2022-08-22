British nuclear power plant outages

Construction workers are seen beside one of two 'nuclear islands' at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain has 10 nuclear power reactors with combined capacity of about 6.5 gigawatts (GW).

EDF's (EDF.PA) EDF Energy operates all 10 active reactors.

Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance or to refuel. They cut capacity gradually and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero.

Source: https://www.edfenergy.com/energy/transparency

The symbol (^) denotes EDF Energy's own date forecast which is subject to change.

N/A = Not applicable

Reporting by Nora Buli

