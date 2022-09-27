Britain's SSE sees lower first-half renewable output

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An SSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydro electric power station in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sept 27 (Reuters) - British power company SSE Plc (SSE.L) said on Tuesday that unfavourable weather is likely to impact its first-half renewable output, but it kept its full-year earnings forecast unchanged.

The company said that renewable output for the year to Sept. 22 was 13% lower than planned, while its thermal power plants and gas storage sites performed well.

“Our balanced business mix has ensured a strong performance to date, however in such highly volatile market conditions, financial performance for the full year will be significantly influenced by plant availability, weather and commodity price movements," Finance Director Gregor Alexander said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The company expects to report half-year adjusted earnings of at least 40 pence per share and still sees full-year adjusted earnings per share of at least 120 pence, in line with guidance given in its first-quarter results in July.

SSE is due to report half-year results for the six months to Sept. 30 on Nov. 16.

($1 = 0.9234 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.