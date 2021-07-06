Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British wholesale Winter gas price hits 100 p/therm

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Winter 2021 contract hit 100 pence per therm on Tuesday morning [TRGBNBPSc1], the highest trading level for the winter contract since Refinitiv Eikon records began.

Global gas prices have soared over the past month, with demand rising as economies recover from coronavirus restrictions at the same time as high prices in Asia make it harder for Europe to attract cargos of liquefied natural gas, and Europe's stock levels remain low. read more

Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

