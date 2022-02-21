Brookfield plans to bring in more partners to bid for Australia's AGL

AGL Energy's Liddell coal-fired power station is pictured in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) plans to bring other institutional funds to join its A$5 billion ($3.6 billion) bid for Australia's top power producer and energy retailer AGL Energy , its Asia Pacific head said on Monday.

"This is going to be a long journey. We need to get access to due diligence. That will be a six-week process," Brookfield's Asia Pacific CEO Stewart Upson told Reuters.

"And during that time, we would likely bring in other partners, who we've already been talking to," he said, adding those would be institutional funds.

($1 = 1.3848 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Jason Neely

