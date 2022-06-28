1 minute read
BSOG says new Romanian offshore tax does not fully meet expectations
BUCHAREST, June 28 (Reuters) - Changes to a Romanian offshore gas tax approved by parliament in May are welcome but do not fully meet expectations, the chief executive of Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) controlled by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) said on Tuesday.
BSOG began extracting gas earlier this month from its Romanian offshore project, the country's first offshore Black Sea development in three decades. read more
