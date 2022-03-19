Bulgaria will not hold talks to renew gas deal with Gazprom

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

SOFIA, March 19 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will not hold talks with Russian energy giant Gazprom to renew its natural gas purchase deal amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will be looking at alternative supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev said on Saturday.

The European Union country meets almost all of its gas needs with Russian gas under a 10-year deal with Gazprom, which expires at the end of 2022.

"In this situation, there cannot be talks with Gazprom... There are alternatives," Vassilev told public BNR radio. "This is not just Bulgaria, this is a common European strategy."

Vassilev said Sofia will be looking to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from terminals in neighbouring Turkey and Greece and increase the amount of Azeri gas it can receive.

Bulgaria, where annual gas consumption is about 3 billion cubic meters (bcm), has sealed a deal to receive 1 bcm of Azeri gas but can only fully tap the contract after a new gas pipeline with Greece becomes operational later this year.

Earlier this month the EU's executive, the European Commission, published plans to cut the bloc's dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance "well before 2030". read more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month triggered an overhaul of energy priorities in the 27-country EU, which relies on Russia for about 40% of its natural gas.

Vassilev said Bulgaria is supporting the idea of a joint gas supply contract for the EU, which could eliminate competition between member states and yield better prices because of the higher volumes.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

