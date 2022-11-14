Factbox: Bumper profits fuel surge in dividends, buybacks at oil firms
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Energy firms are using a chunk of their bumper quarterly profits from surging natural gas and fuel prices to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks.
The top 25 North American oil and gas companies by market capital posted a combined profit of $70.04 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 186.3% higher than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.
However, the record profits have renewed calls for a windfall tax, especially as sky-rocketing prices have fueled inflation around the globe.
Below are some of the companies that have announced higher dividends and repurchases in recent weeks:
EXXON MOBIL CORP (XOM.N)
Dividend: Q4 per-share dividend of 91 cents, up 3 cents
Net Income in latest quarter: Jumped 191.2% to $19.66 bln
CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP.N)
Dividend: 11% increase to quarterly ordinary dividend
Share buyback: Raised existing share repurchase authorization by $20 bln
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 87.5% to $4.5 bln
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP (CHK.O)
Dividend: Increased total quarterly dividend to $3.16/shr from $2.32/shr
Net Income in latest quarter: Stood at $883 mln, compared with $345 mln year-ago loss
BAKER HUGHES CO (BKR.O)
Dividend: Increased quarterly dividend by 5.5% to 19 cents per share
Share buyback: Authorized an additional $2 bln
Net Income in latest quarter: Net loss of $17 mln on restructuring charges, compared to a profit of $8 mln a year earlier
SLB (formerly Schlumberger) (SLB.N)
Dividend: To raise quarterly dividend by 43% next year
Share buyback: To resume a share repurchase program
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 65% to $907 mln
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP (MPC.N)
Dividend: Increased dividend by 30% to 75 cents/shr
Share buyback: Expects to commence share repurchases in November using the remaining $5 bln authorization
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 545% to $4.5 bln
PHILLIPS 66 (PSX.N)
Share buyback: Plans to return up to $12 bln more to shareholders by end-2024 through dividends and buybacks
Net Income in latest quarter: Jumped 1241% to $5.4 bln
MARATHON OIL CORP (MRO.N)
Dividend: Expects to raise base dividend by an additional 11% after closing the purchase of Ensign
Net Income in latest quarter: Climbed 344% to $817 mln
EOG RESOURCES INC (EOG.N)
Dividend: Raised regular dividend by 10%, $1.50/shr special dividend
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 160.6% to $2.85 bln
APA CORP (APA.O)
Dividend: Doubled quarterly dividend to an annualized rate of $1.00/shr
Net Income in latest quarter: Stood at $422 mln, compared with a loss of $113 mln
COTERRA ENERGY INC (CTRA.N)
Dividend: Increased dividend by 3 cents to 68 cents/shr
Net Income in latest quarter: Surged 1768.75% to $1.2 bln
PATTERSON-UTI (PTEN.O)
Dividend: Doubled quarterly cash dividend to 8 cents/shr
Share buyback: Increased share repurchase authorization to $300 mln
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 181% to $61.5 mln
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORP (TPL.N)
Share buyback: Approved purchase of up to $250 mln worth of shares
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 55% to $129.8 mln
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD (CNQ.TO)
Dividend: Raised quarterly dividend by 13% to 85 Canadian cents/shr
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 27.7% to C$2.81 bln
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO)
Dividend: Announced a variable dividend of C$0.114
Share buyback: Plans to renew repurchase program
Net Income in latest quarter: Climbed 192% to C$1.61 bln
IMPERIAL OIL (IMO.TO)
Dividend: Raised quarterly dividend by 29% to 44 Canadian cents/shr
Share buyback: Announced a C$1.5 bln substantial issuer bid to buy back shares
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 123.6% to C$2.03 bln
TOURMALINE OIL CORP (TOU.TO)
Dividend: Announced a special dividend of C$2.25/shr; raised quarterly dividend by 11% to 25 Canadian cents/shr
Net Income in latest quarter: Rose 481% to C$2.09 bln
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.