Skip to main content

EnergyBunge Q1 profit jumps more than three-fold, raises profit outlook

Reuters
2 minute read

U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) on Tuesday said quarterly adjusted income rose more than three-fold from a year earlier, bolstered by strength in its core agribusiness segment.

The company also raised its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share to about $7.50 per share from its earlier forecast of at least $6 per share.

"We are optimistic that the favorable demand environment in the first quarter will continue through 2021," Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman said in a statement.

Strong demand for North American crop exports and stout oilseed crushing margins supported results in Bunge's core agribusiness segment, largely offsetting headwinds from slow farmer sales and a weather-delayed harvest in Brazil.

Bunge's results offer investors a snapshot of how the world's largest grain traders are beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered large shifts in food and fuel demand as consumers cooked more meals at home and avoided unnecessary travel.

Adjusted net income available for common shareholders stood at $471 million, or $3.13 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, higher than $139 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:15 AM UTCExxon refinery dispute centers on seniority, pay, demand for vote

Disputes over seniority rights and pay for union workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) Beaumont, Texas, refinery led to Saturday's first lockout at the 118-year-old plant, according to people familiar with the matter.

EnergySaudi Aramco beats quarterly profit forecast, maintains dividend
EnergyUnions push back as U.S. refiners shunt aside longtime trade workers
EnergyExplainer: The Dakota Access Pipeline faces possible closure
EnergyOil rises on U.S., Europe demand growth optimism