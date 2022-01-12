Skip to main content
C02 pipeline from ADM ethanol plants to be fully operational by 2025 -pipeline developer

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A carbon dioxide pipeline from Archer-Daniels-Midland Co's Iowa ethanol plants to its carbon sequestration facility in Illinois is expected to be fully operational by 2025, pipeline developer and operator Wolf Carbon Solutions said on Wednesday.

ADM and Wolf Carbon Solutions said they signed a letter of intent for the project on Tuesday. read more

Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

