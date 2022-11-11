Calfornia gasoline retreats as refinery production fears ease

Companies Chevron Corp Follow















HOUSTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - California gasoline retreated in the Los Angeles wholesale market on Friday as fears of production disruptions at Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, went unrealized, said West Coast market traders.

November-delivery California gasoline, called CARBOB for California Air Resources Board Oxygenated Blend, sold at an 80-cent-a-gallon premium on December NYMEX RBOB gasoline. It was down 25 cents from the price it sold at on Thursday.

A fire burned for about two-and-a-half hours on Tuesday night at the El Segundo refinery, but the following day Chevron said the blaze was not in a major process unit.

December-delivery CARBOB weakened 5 cents to a bid-offer spread of 35 cents/39 cents a gallon on top of January NYMEX RBOB, traders said.

November CARBOB was pegged in the San Francisco market at 65 cents a gallon over December RBOB.

Gasoline in the Pacific Northwest market fell 34.5 cents a gallon to a 30-cent-a-gallon premium on December RBOB.

