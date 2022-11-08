California gasoline approaches $1 over NYMEX















HOUSTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - California gasoline approached $1 a gallon on top of December NYMEX RBOB futures on Tuesday because of changes in operations at two of the state's refineries.

November-delivery gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at 96.5 cents a gallon over December NYMEX RBOB on Tuesday, West Coast refined products markets traders said.

Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 363,000-barrel-per-day Los Angeles Refinery in Carson, California, reported planned flaring to pollution regulators, indicating planned work underway at the state's largest refinery.

Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 145,000-bpd San Francisco-area Benicia, California, refinery reported a power interruption to state officials on Monday night, pointing to a production disruption.

Gasoline in San Francisco traded on Tuesday at 86 cents a gallon.

On Nov. 1, California gasoline was valued at 38.50 cents over December NYMEX in Los Angeles and at 36.50 cents over in San Francisco.

California fuel markets are known for rapidly moving price increases as they are reliant on production from West Coast refineries and imports from Asia.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.