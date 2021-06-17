Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
California grid operator asks customers to conserve power on Thursday, PG&E says

June 16 (Reuters) - The California grid operator has called on its customers to voluntarily conserve energy on Thursday, PG&E Corp's (PCG.N) Pacific Gas and Electric Co said, as a heat wave raises energy demand across the West.

California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued a "Flex Alert", asking customers to conserve power from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M. (0000-0500 GMT) "to make sure that the supply of power stays ahead of demand."

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

