California rooftop solar proposal incentives target low income households















OAKLAND, Nov 10 (Reuters) - California regulators on Thursday made a new proposal for incentives on rooftop solar systems, a contentious matter as the state tries to expand renewable energy and respond to critics who want more equitable distribution of incentives.

The new policy proposals outlined by the California Public Utilities Commission include an additional $900 million to support battery and solar systems, mostly for low-income customers, and would not affect existing solar system owners.

Reporting By Peter Henderson and Nichola Groom











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.