California will boost capacity of gas facility that suffered massive leak

Homes are seen in Porter Ranch near the site of the Aliso Canyon storage field where gas has been leaking in Porter Ranch, California, United States, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nov 4 (Reuters) - California regulators on Thursday voted to increase the amount of natural gas stored at an underground facility that suffered a devastating leak four years ago as the state seeks to shore up energy reserves this winter.

In a 4-0 vote, the state's Public Utilities Commission approved a plan to boost the capacity of SoCalGas' Aliso Canyon facility to 41 billion cubic feet, it said in a statement.

That is about 20% more than allowed previously.

Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese

