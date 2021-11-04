Energy
California will boost capacity of gas facility that suffered massive leak
1 minute read
Nov 4 (Reuters) - California regulators on Thursday voted to increase the amount of natural gas stored at an underground facility that suffered a devastating leak four years ago as the state seeks to shore up energy reserves this winter.
In a 4-0 vote, the state's Public Utilities Commission approved a plan to boost the capacity of SoCalGas' Aliso Canyon facility to 41 billion cubic feet, it said in a statement.
That is about 20% more than allowed previously.
Reporting by Nichola Groom Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.