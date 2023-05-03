Callon Petroleum buys Permian asset for $475 mln, exits Eagle Ford

Companies Callon Petroleum Co Follow















May 3 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N) said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Permian basin-based Percussion Petroleum Operating II Llc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $475 million.

Permian is the largest U.S. shale oil field and has seen high rates of deal activities in recent times as exploration in many areas still promises lucrative returns.

The deal also includes potential contingent payments of up to $62.5 million.

Separately, Callon also agreed to sell all its Eagle Ford assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating Llc for $655 million in cash, joining a list of companies that are exiting the area.

Both transactions are expected to close in July 2023.

Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











