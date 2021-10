Oct 5 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N) raised its production forecast on Tuesday to between 98.5 mboepd and 99.5 mboepd from 95.5 mboepd to 97.5 mboepd (64% oil) forecast earlier on strong well performance in the Delaware and Midland Basins.

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

