Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnergyCalPERS to back activist's four director nominees in Exxon board fight

ReutersJennifer HillerSvea Herbst-bayliss
2 minutes read

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) said on Monday it plans to vote for Engine No. 1's four director nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) board, throwing additional support to the activist hedge fund in its proxy fight with the company.

"CalPERS is supporting additional board refreshment due to the long-term financial underperformance at ExxonMobil and the need for a greater depth of skill sets and experience on the board to address the significant challenges the company faces," the pension fund said on Monday.

The fund is weighing in on what promises to be this year's most closely watched board room challenge where Engine No. 1, a newly launched hedge fund, is taking on one of corporate America's most iconic companies and pushing for improved financial performance and a greater focus on clean energy.

CalPERS said it would back all of Engine No. 1's four nominees because it feels the board would "benefit from additional expertise in both its core business and in renewable energy technologies."

Engine No. 1's slate includes Gregory Goff and Anders Runevad, former chief executives of oil refiner Andeavor and wind-turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO), respectively; Kaisa Hietala, former head of renewable fuels at Finnish refiner Neste (NESTE.HE); and Alexander Karsner, the former U.S. assistant secretary of energy for efficiency and renewable energy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 10:21 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE White House pushing for 80% clean U.S. power grid by 2030

The White House hopes to capitalize on growing support from U.S. utilities, unions and green groups for a national clean energy mandate by pushing Congress to pass a law requiring the U.S. grid to get 80% of its power from emissions-free sources by 2030, according to a senior administration official.

EnergyExxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes
EnergyOil falls on India's COVID surge; OPEC+ limits drop
EnergyU.S. moves to reverse Trump on California vehicle-emission rules
EnergyCalPERS to back activist's four director nominees in Exxon board fight