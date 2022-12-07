Cameron LNG signs MOU with Entergy to reduce emissions from electricity















Dec 7 (Reuters) - Liquefied natural gas export facility Cameron LNG said on Wednesday it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Entergy Corp's (ETR.N) unit to negotiate terms for a new electric service agreement (ESA).

The new ESA is aimed at reducing Cameron LNG's Scope 2 emissions from the electricity it purchases from Entergy Louisiana.

Scope 2 emissions refer to those a company causes indirectly from the energy it purchases. Scope 1 refers to direct emissions from the company.

"The MOU we have signed allows us to memorialize an agreement to bring on enough renewable power to offset the emissions for our facility, including the Train 4 expansion, when all renewable generations phases are added to the supply portfolio," said Whit Fairbanks, president of Cameron LNG.

The MOU comes with a framework for Entergy and Cameron to sign a minimum 20-year deal for the procurement of new renewable generation resources in Louisiana.

Cameron, an LNG export facility with a capacity of 13.5 million tonnes per annum, is a joint venture between affiliates of five companies Sempra Infrastructure (SRE.N), Mitsui & Co (8031.T), Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T), TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and NYK Line (9101.T).

