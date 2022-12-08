Canada Energy Regulator fines Trans Mountain for 2020 workplace fatality















Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday said it has fined two separate Administrative Monetary Penalties totalling $164,000 to the Trans Mountain pipeline related to a 2020 worker fatality in Alberta.

Trans Mountain has paid the total penalty, the regulator said.

On October 27, 2020, the CER was notified of a workplace fatality on TMEP near Edmonton, Alberta. A person working on the project was fatally injured during the disassembly of a trench box.

