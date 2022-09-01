Canada Energy Regulator issues order after injury at Alberta pipeline site

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday said it issued TC Energy’s (TRP.TO) NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd (NGTL) an "Inspection Officer Order" after an injury at NGTL's North Corridor Expansion Project worksite near Fairview, Alberta.

"The Order requires the company to stop unloading pipe across the entire North Corridor Expansion Project and assess this procedure at all of their sites," the regulator said.

The worker suffered a serious, non-fatal injury when unloading a truck at the Bear Canyon stockpile yard when a 36” pipe fell on them, it said.

The NGTL system supplies natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States.

