Canada finance ministry's top bureaucrat set to run Hydro-Quebec utility -CBC/Radio-Canada

OTTAWA, May 23 (Reuters) - Michael Sabia, the top bureaucrat at Canada's federal finance ministry, is set to be appointed head of the power generating utility in the province of Quebec, public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

The utility, Hydro-Quebec (QBEC.UL), has been without a permanent leader since former President and CEO Sophie Brochu stepped down in April, two years ahead of schedule, amid disagreements with the Quebec government over strategy.

Sabia, former head of Canada's second-biggest pension fund, took over as deputy minister of the federal finance ministry in December 2020. He is the most senior non-political figure working under Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Hydro-Quebec communications director Philippe Archambault declined to comment on the grounds that an official announcement had not yet been made.

A call to Freeland's office seeking comment went unanswered outside of regular business hours.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Christopher Cushing











