Canada issues guidelines to end support for unabated fossil fuel energy sector















OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada issued guidelines on Thursday that it said would lead to the ending of new support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022.

Ottawa pledged to end new support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector alongside 38 other countries and institutions last year and the new guidelines would help Canada meet or exceed those commitments, the Natural Resources ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.