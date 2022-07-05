1 minute read
Canada-Newfoundland oil regulator charges Exxon-owned Hibernia for 2019 oil spill
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 5 (Reuters) - A Canadian oil regulator said on Tuesday it has charged Hibernia, an offshore oil company owned by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO), in relation to 2019 oil spill.
The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Petroleum Board laid three charges for the spill, including that Hibernia did not ensure that its work would not cause pollution and that it failed to follow its processes for managing risks.
Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg
