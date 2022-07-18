1 minute read
Canada sent repaired turbine for Nord Stream to Germany - Kommersant
MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Canada sent a turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed, Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.
It will take another five to seven days for the turbine to reach Russia if there are no problems with logistics and customs, the daily said.
