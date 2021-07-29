Canada's Cenovus Energy posts 2% rise in quarterly profit

A warning sign is pictured near wellheads that inject steam into the ground and pump oil out at the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD) project 120 km (74 miles) south of Fort McMurray, Alberta, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol (CANADA - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS)

July 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) raised its full-year production forecast and posted a near 2% rise in profit in the second quarter, as crude prices returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Global crude prices have averaged around $69 in the quarter, furthering a recovery that began late in 2020. Prices were trading around $75 on Thursday.

Cenovus, one of Canada's largest producers, said its total production fell 0.4% to 765,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter compared with the first.

The company raised its production forecast range for the full year by about 2% to between 750,000 boepd and 790,000 boepd.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's net earnings rose to C$224 million ($179.67 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$220 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter.

($1 = 1.2467 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

